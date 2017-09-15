Former Lawrence Co. Animal Shelter Director has pretrial hearing

A former animal shelter director charged with animal cruelty had a pretrial hearing.

Bobbie Taylor is facing 17 misdemeanor animal cruelty charges for abuse and neglect. She is the former Lawrence County animal shelter director.

Both the ASPCA and Moulton police investigated her. They maintain she had about 300 animals that were emaciated, sick or injured.

Her attorney filed a motion to dismiss and a motion for a more definite statement concerning the charges for each animal.

Taylor was not there for the proceedings. Prosecutors and defense attorneys met with Judge Mark Craig to map out a plan for next weeks trial.

It's expected to last all week. Jurors will report to the Lawrence County Administrative and Judicial Building on Monday, September at 8:30.

