DeKalb Co. man gets 25 years in beating death of his mother over grades

Officials said the son of a Mentone woman who was found beaten to death in May 2015 made a plea deal with prosecutors in a hearing on September 5.

Tyler Blansit pleaded guilty to murder and received a 25-year sentence. As part of the deal, prosecutors agreed not to object to parole after he serves 15 years.

Blansit admitted to killing his mother, Sherry Blansit and said it was the result of a confrontation over his grades in college while at University of Alabama - Birmingham.

According to Mentone police Tyler told investigators that he struck Sherry in the head with a baseball bat during the height of their confrontation.

Police said it appears the mother's death was the result of blunt-force trauma to the head.

Sheriff Harris confirmed Tyler was the person who called 911, alerting them to the scene.

Investigators said they found scratches on Tyler's body when they met him at the scene. He also sported a knot on his head.

