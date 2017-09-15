Huntsville Utilities rates going up

Huntsville Utilities wants to inform customers of an upcoming rate adjustment by TVA and an increase in gas rates.

TVA's strategic pricing plan will adjust retail rates for all customers beginning October 1 with monthly invoices going up by an average of $1.50 to the electric portion of their bill compared to the same period last year.

In August, the Huntsville Utilities Natural Gas & Waterworks Board approved increases to rates and fees for all natural gas rate classes each of the next three years. These adjustments will go into effect October 1 of each year, beginning in 2017.

The adjusted rates and fees are located here .

All customers will see an increase in their natural gas availability charge, which is based on customer classification.

For residential customers, availability charges will increase from the current charge of $5.50 to $7.00 in 2017, $8.50 in 2018, and $10.00 in 2019. Usage fees for residential customers will also increase on October 1 from $8.01 per thousand cubic feet (mcf) to $8.96 per mcf and remain level through October 2019.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48