Gentle giant and little girl are inseparable

This story is from our NBC sister station at WGRZ

A gentle giant, and a little girl, who are pretty much inseparable.

"I can't separate the two when she's eating, Echo is always peeking around the corner waiting for her to come back into the living room," said Marion Dwyer, Mother.

At her tender age, it's not like Jenny here has mastered the language to issue verbal commands. It doesn't matter. Echo can't hear.

And it helps for Jenny to lead her on her leash, because the dog who is deaf, is also for all intents and purposes blind.

She was rescued from Louisiana, when she was a pup, when Marion learned her owner, because of the dog's disabilities, was preparing to have her put down not that they'd taken much care of her anyway.

"She was 12 weeks old, and she was 15 pounds under weight and had a belly full of rocks. We took her to the vet and he said this is very common in dogs that don't get fed that are neglected and they develop pica and she was literally trying to eat everything," said Dwyer.

All of this was about 2 and a half years before Jenny arrived on the scene.

"I did not expect to take to jenny the way she did," said Dwyer.

Although there had been signs, like when Marion was carrying Jenny, and the dog was ever present, often nestling her belly.

"As the baby bump grew, she was always snuggling up to and when we brought jenny home she was near her," said Dwyer.

How the story went viral, is a story in itself

"Well, it was funny because the first picture I posted on Facebook and with our family, we have a shred album they said you have to. We should like send it to the news and I thought, no it's just the two of them being cute together," said Dwyer.

But a video she took of the pair walking down the sidewalk was noticed by the UK Daily Mail, who published it.



After nearly 2 million views, the story was picked up in Sweden and now other outlets are pouncing, like a dog on a bone.

To read the full story visit our NBC sister station at WGRZ

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48