More Austin, Decatur students take Advanced Placement classes

The number of Advanced Placement classes students are taking in Decatur City Schools has almost doubled at Decatur High and Austin High, and school officials are crediting the district’s decision to join the A+ College Ready Program as the reason.

“We have more AP class offerings, and students have embraced them,” Decatur High Assistant Principal Mark Christopher said.

He is A+ coordinator for the school and said being in the program has allowed Decatur to expand AP class offerings. Christopher said about 50 percent of the almost 1,100 students at Decatur are enrolled in at least one AP class. He said Decatur students are taking 700 AP classes, which is a 283 percent increase over last year.

At Austin, Principal Melissa Scott said the number of students in AP classes increased from 273 to 498.

