German grocer picks Decatur for first Alabama store

Huntsville author Homer Hickam is just starting to learn about the damage done to his home on the island of St. John.More >>
The Cullman County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted on various charges in multiple Alabama counties.More >>
A former employee with the Madison County Sheriff's Office has filed suit against several members of the sheriff's office and other county officials.More >>
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is searching for two meth-making suspects.More >>
The men who want to be Alabama's next senator in Washington agree to a debate, but only if specific conditions are met.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.More >>
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.More >>
North Korea fired a missile over Japan in its longest such flight and a clear message of defiance days after the U.N. Security Council adopted further sanctions.More >>
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.More >>
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.More >>
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.More >>
Myrtle Beach Police Officers were involved in the second deadly officer shooting of 2017 early Friday morning, according to Captain Joey Crosby. Officers were called to Spivey Park on 3rd Avenue South around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, officers discovered the person was armed with a gun. The person reportedly turned and pointed his gun towards officers. “In fear for their lives, officers discharged their weaponMore >>
A white Mississippi police officer who was recorded telling a black motorist that he could shoot into the car if the man failed to keep his hands on the steering wheel has been placed on leave.More >>
So, by now, you've probably seen the post from the Gainesville Police Department about three of their very finest that the ladies seem to love.More >>
