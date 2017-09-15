German grocer picks Decatur for first Alabama store

Lidl USA, a German-based grocery chain, plans to build a 35,000-square-foot store at the site of the old Calvary Assembly of God building on Beltline Road in Decatur. (Source: Crystal Vander Weit/Decatur Daily)

German company Lidl U.S. has chosen a key commercial location in Decatur for its first Alabama grocery store while solving a lingering problem for one of the city’s most prominent churches.

Lidl has a deal to purchase 4.4 acres of Calvary Assembly of God’s property at Beltline Road and Glenn Street in Southwest Decatur, city and church officials said.

A Lidl representative met with city officials earlier this week. The city Planning Commission will review the site plan at Tuesday’s monthly meeting. A Lidl representative could not be reached for comment.

City Planner Karen Smith said Lidl plans to build a 35,000-square-foot “free-standing store.” The store’s entrances will be off Glenn Street. No outparcels are planned at this time, she said.

According to a site plan filed with the Planning Department, the existing church building will be demolished. Worship services have been moved to other Calvary Assembly campuses, but the main office and a preschool will need to be moved from the Beltline building.

