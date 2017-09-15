Colbert County man charged in Sheffield robbery

A Colbert County man is in jail after authorities said he used a machete to rob a Sheffield woman.

Walter James Hall, 55, 10105 Old Lee Highway, Cherokee, has been charged with first-degree robbery in connection with the reported incident that occurred at a residence on South Nashville Avenue.

Detective Capt. Scott Wallace said Hall is accused of breaking into the woman's residence, and holding a machete to her throat and demanding money.

According to a police report, the woman was able to give police a description of the suspect, and they found a wallet dropped on the floor of the residence during the robbery.

