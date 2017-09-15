Triana Boulevard re-opens after early morning motorcycle crash

The northbound and southbound lanes of Triana Boulevard at Village Drive are have reopened after a van hit a motorcycle early Friday morning.

Huntsville police have just Nixled out that Triana Blvd and Village Dr. have reopened following a wreck earlier this morning @waff48 — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) September 15, 2017

Investigators tell us the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but the driver of the van was not injured.

HPD is on the scene of an accident involving a motorcycle. The motorcyclist has been transported to HH with serious injuries @waff48 pic.twitter.com/MslAdQCwiu — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) September 15, 2017

Police had to turn away multiple cars and school buses traveling in that direction because of the wreck.

