Triana Boulevard re-opens after early morning motorcycle crash

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
and Shelia O'Connor, Reporter
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

The northbound and southbound lanes of Triana Boulevard at Village Drive are have reopened after a van hit a motorcycle early Friday morning.

Investigators tell us the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but the driver of the van was not injured.  

Police had to turn away multiple cars and school buses traveling in that direction because of the wreck.

