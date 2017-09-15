Motorcyclist dies after overnight crash in SW Huntsville - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Motorcyclist dies after overnight crash in SW Huntsville

Huntsville police report that the motorcyclist who was in an overnight crash has died.

Police say a van hit the bike on Triana Boulevard at Village Drive early Friday. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he later died. Police identifed him as 33-year-old Ronald Creech of Toney.

The van's driver was not injured.

The accident is still under investigation.

