Motorcyclist dies after overnight crash in SW Huntsville

Huntsville police report that the motorcyclist who was in an overnight crash has died.

Police say a van hit the bike on Triana Boulevard at Village Drive early Friday. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he later died. Police identifed him as 33-year-old Ronald Creech of Toney.

Huntsville police have just Nixled out that Triana Blvd and Village Dr. have reopened following a wreck earlier this morning @waff48 — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) September 15, 2017

The van's driver was not injured.

HPD is on the scene of an accident involving a motorcycle. The motorcyclist has been transported to HH with serious injuries @waff48 pic.twitter.com/MslAdQCwiu — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) September 15, 2017

The accident is still under investigation.

