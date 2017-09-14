Hazel Green parents stand behind youth sports association amid legal battle

Parents in Hazel Green are angry over a legal battle over Billy Hunter Park that they worry could threaten the park's future. They are standing behind the Hazel Green Athletic Association board.

Two board members said a county commissioner wants to push the athletic association aside. Several parents said the HGAA has always children first, making improvement the park and increasing opportunities for youth sports.

Madison County Commissioner Roger Jones told WAFF 48 News the HGAA and its board president, Joe Rice, are still in place. But Rice and the board's vice president, Jeff Norman, said Jones told them the athletic association will be replaced by a new group on Sept. 28. They said Jones said the HGAA board members can serve on the new board, except for Rice, who is getting a lot of support from the community.

The athletic association is being sued by the Hazel Green Trojan Club over ownership of part of the property at Billy Hunter Park. Jones, who is not part of the lawsuit, said he cannot comment on ongoing litigation.

The board members said they were told by the commissioner that everything would have stayed the same if the HGAA would have relinquished the property in question to the Trojan Club.

Hundreds of kids play sports in HGAA youth leagues. Many parents plan to be at next week's county commission meeting to voice their concerns, and a rally in support of the HGAA at Billy Hunter Park is being planned for Sept. 24.

