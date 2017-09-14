Pisgah High School students first in state for new plant study

A new program for Jackson County students will not only be a big benefit to them, but the state of Alabama as well.

HudsonAlpha is partnering with the extension system in Jackson County to identify plant biodiversity in Alabama. Jenifer Carden with HudsonAlpha said they approached the Alabama Bicentennial Commission with their vision, which ultimately led to the study.

"Thanks to the Lyndhurst Foundation, they introduced us to the Graham Farm Nature Center as one of the areas that was a hub for biodiversity in Jackson County in Alabama," said Carden.

Students will collect native plant samples, identify then catalog them for Alabama's native plant database. Their biology teacher has prepared them for the work.

"They are the first kids in the state of Alabama that's going to pilot this program, so that's a big deal," said Emily Smith, biology teacher at Pisgah High School.

At the end of the project, 29 groups will have collected and cataloged more than 1,000 samples from around the state.

