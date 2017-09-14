Jackson County superintendent weighs in on resignation of state school superintendent

State school superintendent Michael Sentance resigned from his position according to Gov. Kay Ivey's office on Wednesday morning.

State school superintendent Michael Sentance resigned from his position according to Gov. Kay Ivey's office on Wednesday morning.

The Alabama State Department of Education has selected former superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson to serve as interim following the approval of the resignation of Michael Sentance.

The Alabama State Department of Education has selected former superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson to serve as interim following the approval of the resignation of Michael Sentance.

Jackson County Schools Superintendent Kevin Dukes said the former Alabama Education Superintendent Michael Sentance simply lacked experience for the job.

"I think it's important for the state superintendent to have been in our shoes, you know, in the classroom, as a school principal, as a system superintendent. I think it's important to run those things, in order to run the state," said Dukes.

Dukes said he was glad to hear about Ed Richardson being named interim state superintendent because he feels he's very qualified.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48