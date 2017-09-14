Jackson County superintendent weighs in on resignation of state - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Jackson County superintendent weighs in on resignation of state school superintendent

By Allen Stroud, Reporter
Jackson County Schools Superintendent Kevin Dukes said the former Alabama Education Superintendent Michael Sentance simply lacked experience for the job.

"I think it's important for the state superintendent to have been in our shoes, you know, in the classroom, as a school principal, as a system superintendent. I think it's important to run those things, in order to run the state," said Dukes.

Dukes said he was glad to hear about Ed Richardson being named interim state superintendent because he feels he's very qualified.

