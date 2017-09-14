Rape suspect allegedly faked death, still sought for crimes across north Alabama

The Cullman County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted on several charges in several Alabama counties.

Jackson Hall's charges include rape in Cullman County, indecent exposure in Madison County and identity theft in Morgan County.

The Cullman County assistant district attorney said Jackson Hall even faked his own death to try and escape the charges.

If you know anything about Hall or where he is, please call authorities.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48