Rape suspect allegedly faked death, still sought for crimes across north Alabama

The Cullman County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted on several charges in several Alabama counties.More >>
A former employee with the Madison County Sheriff's Office has filed suit against several members of the sheriff's office and other county officials.More >>
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is searching for two meth-making suspects.More >>
Huntsville author Homer Hickam is just starting to learn about the damage done to his home on the island of St. John.More >>
The men who want to be Alabama's next senator in Washington agree to a debate, but only if specific conditions are met.More >>
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.More >>
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.More >>
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.More >>
The commission voted 11-1 in favor of a state takeover of the district. The matter will now be presented to the Board of Education Thursday.More >>
Jason Autry is set to be the first testimony of Thursday in the murder trial of Holly Bobo.More >>
Soldiers have been hurt in a training accident on post on Thursday morning.More >>
President Donald Trump is heading to Florida to survey the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.More >>
So, by now, you've probably seen the post from the Gainesville Police Department about three of their very finest that the ladies seem to love.More >>
A death investigation at an LSU fraternity house is being conducted after an 18-year-old died.More >>
A white Mississippi police officer who was recorded telling a black motorist that he could shoot into the car if the man failed to keep his hands on the steering wheel has been placed on leave.More >>
