Rape suspect allegedly faked death, still sought for crimes acro - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Rape suspect allegedly faked death, still sought for crimes across north Alabama

By Jonathan Grass, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Jackson Hall (Source: Cullman County Sheriff's Office) Jackson Hall (Source: Cullman County Sheriff's Office)
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

The Cullman County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted on several charges in several Alabama counties.

Jackson Hall's charges include rape in Cullman County, indecent exposure in Madison County and identity theft in Morgan County.

The Cullman County assistant district attorney said Jackson Hall even faked his own death to try and escape the charges.

If you know anything about Hall or where he is, please call authorities.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly