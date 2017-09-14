Dual protests scheduled for downtown Huntsville this weekend

Dual protests are scheduled for this weekend dealing with both the children of illegal immigr ants and the Confederate monument in downtown Huntsville.

That could create some problems for the Huntsville Police Department, who is handing security for the events.

The events will share nearly the same space and will almost overlap each other. But in speaking with the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals rally organizers, they were unaware of the other event.

The rally to support the "dreamers," as they are called, is expected to begin at 10 a.m. at Big Spring Park. Speakers will present at the gazebo, but then organizers say they will march a mile, including around the courthouse square where the Confederate monument remains.

If monument rally supporters arrive early, they could run into those marchers. That rally is expected to be held at the square where counter-protesters are expected to be in attendance.

Huntsville police expect to release details Friday about road closures and security.

"Both issues or concerns are important. It should be heard and we have freedom of speech, but I don't think they should rally around there while they already have something going on," said resident Donyelle Saunders.

Both sides say they plan to have peaceful rallies.

