My Take - Foster Care

On any given day, there are nearly 428,000 children in foster care in the U.S. In 2015 alone there were 670,000.



In Alabama, there are 6,000 children living in Foster care. 300 of these children desire and need a permanent family. These children need a place to call home, parents who will treat them with love, warmth and respect.



The statistics for children who age out with out being adopted are grim: 1 in 5 will be homeless, 1 in 4 will be incarcerated, less than 3% will earn their college degree.



We must open our hearts, our communities and our homes to these deserving youth. Many of these negative statistics can be wiped out by having a secure loving family. When children feel supported and safe they have many more opportunities to succeed.



If you are interested in foster care or adoption, you can call organizations, such as Heart Gallery Alabama who help promote permanency for children living in foster care.



Not everyone is in a position to adopt. There are many ways to get involved. Donate to organizations who support foster youth. Be a mentor. Spread the word.

We need more foster and adoptive families. Every child deserves a chance to succeed to their full potential – if they succeed our community succeeds.



