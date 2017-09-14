Crews close Winchester Road at Riverton Road to replace broken utility pole

Huntsville Utilities has closed Winchester Road at Riverton Road to replace a broken utility pole.

The work is expected to be completed around noon.

Use Maysville Road or Moores Mill Road as alternate routes.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible.

If alternate routes are not available, be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48