University of North Alabama expects enrollment drop for fall

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is searching for two meth-making suspects.More >>
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is searching for two meth-making suspects.More >>
Huntsville author Homer Hickam is just starting to learn about the damage done to his home on the island of St. John.More >>
Huntsville author Homer Hickam is just starting to learn about the damage done to his home on the island of St. John.More >>
The men who want to be Alabama's next senator in Washington agree to a debate, but only if specific conditions are met.More >>
The men who want to be Alabama's next senator in Washington agree to a debate, but only if specific conditions are met.More >>
If you're in the market for a new car, mechanics advise you to be extra cautious when it comes to flooded out vehicles.More >>
If you're in the market for a new car, mechanics advise you to be extra cautious when it comes to flooded out vehicles.More >>
A death investigation is underway in DeKalb County.More >>
A death investigation is underway in DeKalb County.More >>
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.More >>
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.More >>
The woman is charged with two felonies: child endangerment resulting in death and distributing a drug to a minor without a prescription.More >>
The woman is charged with two felonies: child endangerment resulting in death and distributing a drug to a minor without a prescription.More >>
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.More >>
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.More >>
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.More >>
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with an open can of beer. An Horry County Police official confirmed the mayor was not cited or charged, and said that their officers' response "will be a training opportunity" for their agency.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with an open can of beer. An Horry County Police official confirmed the mayor was not cited or charged, and said that their officers' response "will be a training opportunity" for their agency.More >>
A third person is now charged in connection with a torture case involving twin boys in College Hill.More >>
A third person is now charged in connection with a torture case involving twin boys in College Hill.More >>
Empty gas stations, slow traffic, and fender benders were all things you likely saw if you drove down any interstate after evacuating. But one expecting mother had the scare of her life.More >>
Empty gas stations, slow traffic, and fender benders were all things you likely saw if you drove down any interstate after evacuating. But one expecting mother had the scare of her life.More >>
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.More >>
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.More >>
A Facebook post showing a white SUV pulling over a car in Tate County has many people alarmed for no reason.More >>
A Facebook post showing a white SUV pulling over a car in Tate County has many people alarmed for no reason.More >>