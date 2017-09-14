University of North Alabama expects enrollment drop for fall

The fall student count at the University of North Alabama is expected to dip when the semester enrollment freezes Friday.

Preliminary numbers show 25 fewer students enrolled in the current semester than the same semester last year.

Ron Patterson, UNA's vice president over enrollment management, said there are 7,388 students enrolled in at least one course at UNA. That is compared to 7,413 last year.

There is a chance this year's number could go up -- or down -- in the coming days. Patterson said that during the weekend, students with an unpaid balance were "purged" from the system.

"We are weeding out students who haven't paid their full tuition bill and their balances yet," he said. "We realize those students may come back in between now and Friday."

The loss of students appears to be in the freshman class.

Read more at Times Daily .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48