Harassment case against Lawrence County commissioner dismissed

Lawrence County District 5 Commissioner Joey Hargrove’s harassment case was dismissed in district court on Wednesday after both parties agreed to drop the charges.

James Jonathan Hagood, 40, of Trinity filed a harassment complaint against Hargrove after he said he was punched in the face by the commissioner April 23 at East Lawrence’s Veterans Park.

The next day Hargrove, 49, filed a cross warrant against Hagood for harassment.

“In this county, you can get punched by a commissioner and nothing is done,” Hagood said Wednesday after the dismissal.

The district court found probable cause and filed harassment charges against the two men, according to court documents. At a June 8 arraignment, both pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges.

Callie Waldrep, assistant district attorney, said both sides asked for a dismissal about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday in the courtroom, about an hour before the trial would have begun.

Read more at Decatur Daily .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48