Hartselle votes to increase garbage fees, share alcohol money with schools

A unanimous City Council approved the first garbage rate increase since Hartselle started collecting its solid waste in 2006, and also gave the school district 15 percent of revenue from alcohol sales.

The $2.50-per-month increase for residential trash customers is effective Oct 1, while city officials will not start sharing alcohol money with the school system until October 2018, Mayor Randy Garrison said.

City leaders voted Tuesday evening that the city and school system can use alcohol revenue only on capital projects.

“We have no problem with the stipulation because this is an area where we need financial support,” schools Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said. “We’re thankful for this and everything the city does for our school system.”

So far, alcohol sales are not generating the estimated $400,000 to $500,000 annually as some studies predicted.

City Clerk Rita Lee said 19 businesses are selling alcohol, and since late January — when the first can of beer was sold — Hartselle has collected $108,000 in revenue through the end of August.

