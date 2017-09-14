Morgan school board to vote on district's largest budget

An artist's rendering of the planned West Morgan High School. The fiscal 2018 budget includes funding for the gymnasium. [COURTESY ART] (Source: John Godbey/Decatur Daily)

The Morgan County Board of Education is expected to vote today on an $87.1 million budget, the largest in the district’s history, Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr. said.

“We have the West Morgan project in this budget and that’s the reason for the increase,” Hopkins said.

That project is a $6.8 million high school athletic facility that originally was slated to start in 2019, but bids have been accepted and site work is underway.

The almost 36,000-square-foot athletic facility includes a gymnasium, as well as training and locker room facilities for girls and boys.

Morgan schools Chief Financial Officer Brian Bishop said Baggette Construction of Decatur won the contract to build the facility after a coin toss. He said the company and First Team Construction of Auburn submitted identical bids, which caused the school system to use a state-approved, tiebreaking process.

