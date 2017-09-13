Moore, Strange agree to debate with conditions

Alabama Sen. Luther Strange and challenger Roy Moore are in a war of words over a cancelled debate.More >>
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is searching for two meth-making suspects.More >>
Huntsville author Homer Hickam is just starting to learn about the damage done to his home on the island of St. John.More >>
The men who want to be Alabama's next senator in Washington agree to a debate, but only if specific conditions are met.More >>
If you're in the market for a new car, mechanics advise you to be extra cautious when it comes to flooded out vehicles.More >>
A death investigation is underway in DeKalb County.More >>
Nine witnesses testified during day three of the Holly Bobo murder trial.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with an open can of beer. An Horry County Police official confirmed the mayor was not cited or charged, and said that their officers' response "will be a training opportunity" for their agency.More >>
Seventeen people all survived the storm and got off the island, thanks to Chesney. His storm was extensively damaged during the hurricane.More >>
