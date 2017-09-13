Moore, Strange agree to debate with conditions

Alabama Sen. Luther Strange and challenger Roy Moore are in a war of words over a canceled debate.

The men who want to be Alabama's next senator in Washington agree to a debate, but only if specific conditions are met.

The Luther Strange campaign sent a letter to the Roy Moore campaign late Wednesday afternoon saying, in part, "we are committed to the voters and will accommodate Mr. Moore's ridiculous demands if that is the only way to get him to come out of hiding."

Moore laid out those demands earlier in the afternoon in Birmingham. They include no moderator and no questions from journalists.

“We will have a Lincoln-Douglas style debate with him,” said Moore to the media. “I want the people of Alabama to see me put my positions, him counter it, him put his positions, and I'll counter it.”

Sen. Strange talked with WAFF 48 News by phone from Washington, D.C. at about the same time Moore was in front of cameras in Alabama.

“I've debated in every possible format. I've argued cases successfully in front of the U.S. Supreme court and in every court in Alabama and the federal system,” said Strange when asked about going one-on-one with his opponent.

Strange did wonder why Moore does not want a more traditional approach.

“You would think a former judge would be able to be comfortable with a moderator and a format and we've said we're totally comfortable with whatever he can come up with,” he said.

Both candidates were set to debate on Sept .21 in a forum hosted by the Alabama Policy Institute at Samford University in Homewood. Moore says he pulled out because a member of API is connected to a Political Action Committee behind attack ads against Moore.

There is still an an invitation out there from Raycom Media’s Alabama TV stations, and the AARP, for both to debate in a statewide broadcast. This effort has been going on for many weeks.

“Those at our TV stations serving Alabama believe an informed electorate is essential in determining who will be elected to serve the remaining term of U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions,” said Jeff Rosser, vice president of Television for Raycom Media.

“We believe public debates are key to the American election process. To that end, we encourage both, Sen. Luther Strange and Judge Roy Moore, to accept the Raycom News Network's invitation to a debate that would be televised statewide so Alabamians can learn even more about where the candidates stand on the many issues, opportunities and challenges facing our state and our nation today,” said Rosser.

If the debate happens, you'll see it on WAFF 48.

