Niche ranks Russellville as top standout high school in Alabama

Russellville High School has been ranked as the number one standout high school in Alabama by Niche.

The school-ranking website ranks the schools on a number of criteria, including ACT/SAT scores, student to teacher ratios, the percentage of economically disadvantaged students who are math and reading proficient, as well as those who graduate, the percentage of minority students who graduate, and the student racial diversity index.

Russellville Superintendent Heath Grimes said these are factors that the high school and the school system as a whole have to deal with on a daily basis. At Russellville High School, 63 percent of the student population receives free or reduced lunch based on economic status.

And Niche also ranks Russellville High School as number 15 out of 376 schools for most diverse high schools in Alabama.

Grimes gave the following statement:

We strive to teach our students that no matter what kind of disadvantage you may have -- economically, academically, physically, or otherwise -- you can still do great things. Our disadvantages don't have to define us. Our disadvantages don't have to be an excuse to not try hard. We have to use these things to motivate us to be better, work harder, and achieve more. Yes, we have several uphill battles we face daily at our schools in different areas, but it's not something we use as an excuse because we fully believe that diversity and challenges should be embraced and should be approached with an overcomer's attitude instead of a defeatist or excuse-giver's attitude. The result of this approach is what is reflected by this first-place ranking. The result is making achievements and meeting goals that truly show the hard work, dedication, and perseverance our students and faculty have to overcoming these obstacles no matter what and the effect things like our AP program through A+ College Ready have. When you have many factors working against you and you're still able to achieve and succeed, that is what I believe is truly commendable. We may not have the advantages that some systems have in certain areas, but we do have the advantage of having self-motivated students and teachers who are constantly pursuing excellence. In my opinion, that's the best kind of advantage to have, and this is something our community should be proud of.

