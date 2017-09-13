Morgan County agents searching for 2 suspected meth makers

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office are searching for two meth-making suspects.

Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin said drug task force agents and community corrections officers went to a home in the 100 block of Cabbage Patch Road in Lacey's Spring on Wednesday. They were evaluating the home due to an ongoing investigation of drug activity on the property.

Franklin reports that they where able to obtain a search warrant for the property. Agents found two one-pot meth labs as well as chemicals and materials used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine. Agents also said they found meth in the residence.

Agents learned that subjects who reside in there are 28-year-old Maison Wayne Howard and 19-year-old Dalyn Savanna Lindsey. Neither of them were there at the time.

Both are being sought out for the first-degree unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of felony drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

If you know the whereabouts of these two individuals, please contact your local law enforcement agency.

