Highway 431 traffic study continues in Marshall County

Alabama Department of Transportation engineers are still working a on traffic study to clear up some of the congestion on Highway 431 between Boaz, Albertville, and Guntersville.

The study began in January. Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson said it's been a long time coming.

"Like I say, it's probably been 10, 15, 20 years since the study has been done. And since that time, we've had a lot more businesses from Boaz all the way in to Guntersville here. And any time you have a new business come in, you have to have in egress and egress into the business, so it complicates it," said Hutcheson.

The chairman said some of the secondary roads running parallel to 431 may be potentially be used to alleviate some of those traffic problems.

"Problems are particularly worse in the mid-late evening hours," said Hutcheson.

