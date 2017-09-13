60th annual Marshall County VFW Fair underway

The 60th annual Marshall County Fair is officially underway at the BOAZ VFW Fairgrounds.

The fair's opening Tuesday night was cancelled because of the heavy rain.

Peggie Haney, president of the Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce, said a new addition will make this year's "Diamond Jubilee Celebration" better than ever.

"New this year on our Backporch Stage is our entertainment. We have entertainment each night. And tonight will be Off the Record. Tomorrow night, we'll have Country Case. And we'll have entertainment all through the weekend," said Haney.

The fair will run each night through Saturday.

Admission for the fair is $4. Children 5 years old and under get in free.

