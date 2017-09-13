Beware of flooded cars this hurricane season

In the wake of hurricanes Harvey and Irma, consumers have something new to worry about: flood cars. If you're in the market for a new car, mechanics advise you to be extra cautious when it comes to flooded out vehicles.

Jeff Roper of Roper Automotive in Huntsville had some simple advice.

“You want to stay away from flooded cars, anything over flooded cars," he said. “You think you got a good deal for $8,000 to $10,000, but you're going to put another $3,000, $4,000 or $5,000 in the electrical if you're not careful."

Roper said a flooded out car is bound to cause problems. One way to look for issues is to set the cruise control, run it and listen for noises. He said that will give a lot of clues away.

He also advises checking under the carpet of the car. If a car has been flooded, there will often be silt under the carpet.

But he says most importantly, don't be afraid to fork a little money over for a background check, whether it's with AutoCheck, Carfax or your local mechanic. They will likely be able to give you more information than you can find yourself, which will save you in the end.

“We've saved a lot of people a lot of money and had a lot of thanks given to us over the years,” Roper said.

