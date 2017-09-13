Army encourages better health with 'Performance Triad'

Staying health is extremely important. The Army says there are three core focus areas you need to know: nutrition, sleep and activity - or the "Army Performance Triad."

Those at Fox Army Health Center on Redstone Arsenal stressed why those in Alabama should take note.

"We're the second highest in obesity rates in the nation. We are the third highest in adult diabetes rates. We're the third highest in current adult hypertension rates. Our health impacts our daily lives. At some point, if our health breaks down, our quality of life pretty much sucks. We want to improve that. We want to live a high quality life for as long as possible," said Mary Bouldin, a nurse educator at Fox Army Health Center on Redstone Arsenal.

This health triad targets the entire Army family, including civilians who work for the government on military installations.

The healthy habits encouraged are getting the right amount of sleep, staying active throughout your day and eating the right kinds of food that will fuel your body. But the nurse educator emphasized if you don't already do these things, you need to take it day by day.

"What the performance triad does is help to encourage us to build those daily habits. Just as you would build a house. One nail, one board, one brick at a time. Our daily health is built on daily habits. One habit improved in sleep, activity, nutrition. That's like one brick being built into better health in the long run," said Bouldin.

The health center provides Arsenal employees with classes and personal wellness coaches. You can find that information here.

