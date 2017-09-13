WATCH: Gov. Ivey on economic announcement

Governor Kay Ivey will speak in Birmingham on Wednesday morning regarding an economic announcement in Jefferson County.
WAFF 48 will stream the event at 10:00a.m. in this story.
[ON A MOBILE DEVICE? TAP HERE FOR LIVE STREAM]
Gov. Ivey is speaking at the Birmingham Business Alliance.
