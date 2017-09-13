Emergency crews on scene of house fire in Florence

Florence police and the Florence Fire Department are on the scene of a house fire in the 1800 block of Hermitage Drive.

Ambulances have been called to the scene but it is unknown at this time of any injuries or fatalities.

Investigators tell us multiple fire and police crews are on the scene.

The 1700 and 1800 blocks of Hermitage Drive are completely blocked, so authorities are asking people to stay clear for the safety of the emergency personnel that is on the scene.

