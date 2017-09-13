Emergency crews on scene of house fire in Florence

A man wanted in Madison County for allegedly killing his mother is also facing charges in Michigan where he was captured last week.More >>
A man wanted in Madison County for allegedly killing his mother is also facing charges in Michigan where he was captured last week.More >>
A Marshall County man has pleaded guilty to charges relating to the death of a missing teen two years ago.More >>
A Marshall County man has pleaded guilty to charges relating to the death of a missing teen two years ago.More >>
A Russellville family is finally back home after experiencing the worst of Hurricane Irma.More >>
A Russellville family is finally back home after experiencing the worst of Hurricane Irma.More >>
A former employee with the Madison County Sheriff's Office has filed suit against several members of the sheriff's office and other county officials.More >>
A former employee with the Madison County Sheriff's Office has filed suit against several members of the sheriff's office and other county officials.More >>
Before you head out to the airport, be sure to check the status of your flight.More >>
Before you head out to the airport, be sure to check the status of your flight.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.More >>
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.More >>
It's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.More >>
It's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.More >>
Along with a $50,000 fine, the ambulance service’s crew will undergo additional training.More >>
Along with a $50,000 fine, the ambulance service’s crew will undergo additional training.More >>
A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.More >>
A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.More >>
Undercover officers in Sulphur have arrested seven men for prostitution solicitation after receiving complaints, according to the Sulphur Police Department. Using backpage.com, officers began investigating these complaints,said SPD spokesperson, Mel Estess. While undercover, officers identified individuals seeking to pay for a prostitute and even learned that some individuals wanted to exchange illegal drugs for prostitution. The officers met with these individuals, r...More >>
Undercover officers in Sulphur have arrested seven men for prostitution solicitation after receiving complaints, according to the Sulphur Police Department. Using backpage.com, officers began investigating these complaints,said SPD spokesperson, Mel Estess. While undercover, officers identified individuals seeking to pay for a prostitute and even learned that some individuals wanted to exchange illegal drugs for prostitution. The officers met with these individuals, r...More >>
Six men were arrested after a two month long undercover operation where detectives portrayed a child on social media. According to the Lincolnton Police Department, the people were arrested after they arrived to a pre-determined location to the meet the undercover detectives, who were posing as minors, to have an "unlawful sexual relationship." The six men were each taken to the Lincoln County Jail. Robert Richard Quigg, of Valdese, was charged with two counts...More >>
Six men were arrested after a two month long undercover operation where detectives portrayed a child on social media. According to the Lincolnton Police Department, the people were arrested after they arrived to a pre-determined location to the meet the undercover detectives, who were posing as minors, to have an "unlawful sexual relationship." The six men were each taken to the Lincoln County Jail. Robert Richard Quigg, of Valdese, was charged with two counts...More >>
The suspect is charged with aggravated murder.More >>
The suspect is charged with aggravated murder.More >>