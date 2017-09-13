Family evacuates FL home due to Irma, ends up in North AL

It was a long journey for Katina Davis and her family. It's been almost an entire week since they evacuated and so many thoughts running through their minds.

As Irma made landfall in Florida, thousands evacuated to avoid its destruction including Katina Davis and her family.

"It took us 22 and a half hours to get here where as normally it takes us 10 to 12 hours," said Katina Davis.

Cars bumper to bumper, barely moving an inch.

"I mean it would be good if we got up to 20 miles per hour," said Davis.

"Every now and then we would get a break and be able to go the actual speed limit but that would last maybe only a couple minutes and then you're back into a traffic jam," said Davis.

So many thoughts running through Davis' mind as she leaves her home behind

"What are we going to return to, are we going to return back to anything," said Davis.

Her biggest fear?

"Just the damage that we may have received to our house. Even though a house can be replaced and our lives can't, that's the most important but still, there are sentimental values there that you just don't want to lose," said Davis.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48