Police search for gunman after early morning shooting in North Huntsville

The search for a gunman is on after an early morning shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

A woman showed up at the Huntsville fire station on North Parkway with a gunshot wound to her shoulder.

She was treated there and then rushed to Huntsville Hospital.

We're told her injuries are not life threatening.

Investigators believe she was actually shot at the gas station on the Parkway and Mastin Lake Road.

At this time, no one is in custody and we've not been given a description of the shooter.

If you saw anything in this area call Huntsville police.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48