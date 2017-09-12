Arab business owner provides dinner for Hurricane Irma evacuees

A "Welcome to Arab Dinner" was held at The Old Greenhouse on Tuesday night for Hurricane Irma evacuees from Florida.

It was a joint effort by the popular wedding and event venue and a local business owner.

Jana Wald rop, the owner of Cake N Eat It 2, organized the dinner. She says one man that came received devastating news about his home while there, but he felt blessed to be with them.

"When he got the phone call, we both hesitated and our hearts were broken," said Waldrop.

He received such wonderful hospitality from Arab, that he's considering if he's lost everything, to set up roots here," said Wald rop.

Wald rop says there will be another dinner for evacuees Wednesday night at the Rocky Mount Primitive Baptist Church in Arab.

