Mother says Athens gym said to use restroom for breastfeeding

A mother is upset after she says she was asked to go to the bathroom to breastfeed her child at a gym in Athens.

Ruha Tacy said she was excited to get back into the gym and work out, but instead she says she had a terrible encounter after feeding her baby. She said she was breastfeeding inside the child care room at SportsFit in Athens. Tacy said she always tries to make sure everything is covered up.

On her second visit, she said a gym employee at the front desk asked her when she walked in that if she were to feed her child again, she needed to do it in the restroom. Tacy said the employee went on to say that a man walked by and looked into the window and saw her breastfeeding. She was completely shocked by this exchange with the gym employee.

"Instead of feeling healthier and happier, all of a sudden I exposed myself to the whole environment of judgment and shame and that was enough for me to leave the gym to give up my membership and I'm going to take my dollars and vote them somewhere else away from your business," Tacy said.

Alabama Code Section 22 1-13, breastfeeding children in public or private locations, states that a mother may breastfeed her child in any location, public or private, where the mother is otherwise authorized to be present.

WAFF 48 News has called SportsFit in Athens and their corporate office multiple times for a response but has not heard back from them.

At 9 a.m. Wednesday, several moms are planning to have a "nurse in" outside the gym in support of Tacy.

