Frogg Toggs donates rain gear to hurricane evacuees in Arab

A company in Arab is stepping up to help evacuees from Florida.

Mayor Bob Joslin said many of the evacuees that came to the area showed up in shorts and T-shirts and weren't prepared for all of the rain. Then Frogg Toggs, which is based out of Arab, stepped in to provide them with free rain gear.

"I was out driving in the car when I got the call. So I drove by Frogg Toggs and they said, 'Oh, it's more than you can put in your car.' And I was amazed they brought a box van of rain gear down to our city hall. We put that on Facebook, put it on our website, and people started just coming in droves," said Joslin.

Joslin said many of the evacuees that came to the area are from the St. Pete, Sarasota and Tampa Bay areas.

"This one guy was planning on traveling back to Florida today and needed his vehicle checked, so we just had our city shop check it out for him," said Joslin.

Frogg Toggs donated several hundred jackets, pants and ponchos for those that needed rain gear.

The city said they still have plenty of Frogg Toggs left at City Hall if you need one.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48