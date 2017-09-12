Missing Tuscumbia found dead in her apartment

Tuscumbia police say a woman who had been missing for two weeks has been found dead.

72-year-old Alice Faye Brown had not been seen or heard from since Aug. 27. Police say her body was found in her apartment Tuesday morning. There is now an active death investigation.

Brown has been sent for an autopsy.

