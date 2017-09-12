Missing Tuscumbia found dead in her apartment

A man wanted in Madison County for allegedly killing his mother is also facing charges in Michigan where he was captured last week.More >>
A man wanted in Madison County for allegedly killing his mother is also facing charges in Michigan where he was captured last week.More >>
A Marshall County man has pleaded guilty to charges relating to the death of a missing teen two years ago.More >>
A Marshall County man has pleaded guilty to charges relating to the death of a missing teen two years ago.More >>
A Russellville family is finally back home after experiencing the worst of Hurricane Irma.More >>
A Russellville family is finally back home after experiencing the worst of Hurricane Irma.More >>
A former employee with the Madison County Sheriff's Office has filed suit against several members of the sheriff's office and other county officials.More >>
A former employee with the Madison County Sheriff's Office has filed suit against several members of the sheriff's office and other county officials.More >>
Before you head out to the airport, be sure to check the status of your flight.More >>
Before you head out to the airport, be sure to check the status of your flight.More >>
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.More >>
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with a can of beer. Horry County Police released dash camera video of officers stopping John Gardner as he drove the riding lawnmower down a two-lane road on Friday, August 25 at about 8:40 p.m.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with a can of beer. Horry County Police released dash camera video of officers stopping John Gardner as he drove the riding lawnmower down a two-lane road on Friday, August 25 at about 8:40 p.m.More >>
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.More >>
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.More >>
A patient is dead and a suspect is in custody after a violent incident at a New Hampshire hospital that forced a lockdown.More >>
A patient is dead and a suspect is in custody after a violent incident at a New Hampshire hospital that forced a lockdown.More >>
That crime scene tape is something people living in the area say they never would have expected to see in their normally quiet town.More >>
That crime scene tape is something people living in the area say they never would have expected to see in their normally quiet town.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.More >>
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.More >>
Panola County Sheriff's Department arrested two men accused of kidnapping an Ole Miss student.More >>
Panola County Sheriff's Department arrested two men accused of kidnapping an Ole Miss student.More >>
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.More >>
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.More >>