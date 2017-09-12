Marshall County man pleads guilty in missing teen's death in 2015

A Marshall County man has pleaded guilty to charges relating to the death of a missing teen two years ago.

20-year-old Ryan Anthony Fitch pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide on Monday.

Fitch was arrested in 2015 in relation to the death of 15-year-old Jason Richards. Richards was listed as missing by Albertville police and had last been seen at the Zaxby’s in Guntersville.

Police say Fitch fired an unintentional shot that killed the teen then dumped his body in a wooded area near Langston.

Fitch will be sentenced on Nov. 20.

