Boaz churches aid hurricane evacuees

Local churches in Boaz are working to help evacuees from Florida and Georgia who are staying in local motels.

One church served up dinner Tuesday night. At the Cowboy Church in Boaz, they're looking to serve up a little bit of food as well as a little bit of faith.

Two motels in Boaz are finding gift baskets showing up for evacuees.

Churches are getting behind the aid of hurricane evacuees trying to make their life a little better. At the Econo Lodge, they've got snack baskets, water and other items that have been donated by local churches, such as the First Baptist and First Methodist.

Meanwhile, the Cowboy Church planned for a big casserole dinner at their church and invited evacuees to come for food and fellowship. One organizer said it's more than just southern hospitality but a call to faith.

"Because it's what we do. I think we're living proof that you don't have to have a church building to be a church and that we are called by our faith to help out anyone in need and everyone in need," said organizer Kerry Clemons.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48