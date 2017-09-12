Madison County matricide suspect charged with attempted murder in Michigan

A man wanted in Madison County for allegedly killing his mother is also facing charges in Michigan where he was captured last week.

Landon Lee Harbin, 23, is suspected of shooting and killing his mother, 54-year-old Jana Harbin, at her Meridianville home on Sept. 6. He allegedly took her car and fled the state.

He was captured in Van Buren County, Michigan two days later. Michigan State Police said they pulled him over for the stolen vehicle. Police said they exchanged gunfire but no one was hurt.

Harbin is still in the Van Buren County Jail awaiting extradition to Alabama to face murder charges. Michigan State Police have charged him with attempted murder and stolen vehicle.

