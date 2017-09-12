TN Valley missionaries in Mexico during deadly earthquake

Parts of Mexico were recently rocked by a deadly 8.3 magnitude earthquake.

A week later, the Mexican people are still picking up the pieces.

A missionary couple from the Tennessee Valley was there during the disaster and they are now helping in the recovery efforts.

They felt the shocks of the quake 200 miles away in the village where they teach.

"Oh, yeah. We felt it. It's probably the worst thing I've ever heard of, felt or seen," said Dave Shuford.

"This close to us," replied Patsy Shuford.

"Yeah, this close to us," Dave reiterated.

Dave and Patsy are missionaries from the Huntsville campus of Church of the Highlands. They described the day the earthquake hit.

"We were in the bed asleep. And the bed, all of a sudden the bed started shaking really hard. Our neighbors went outside, we did not. It shook really hard for about a minute, minute and a half," explained Dave.

“It felt longer,” said Patsy.

At least 90 people have been killed by the earthquake, but with so much destruction, the search efforts continue.

"It's a critical situation," said Dave, “Along the coast, down near the earthquake epicenter, especially in Oaxaca, and the larger towns, the infrastructure is totally destroyed."

“This is long lasting. I mean, there’s so much infrastructure that needs to be built. Like Dave said, the accessibility to these places is very, very difficult. You can drive down 565 and get there in 5 minutes and start building. It takes three miles sometimes to go 20 miles into the villages,” explained Patsy.

She added, "There's no way they can know exactly how many people yet because of the rubble and the buildings that fell."

"There are some villages they haven't been able to get to yet. And it’s long term. It’s going to take years to rebuild some of these villages,” described Dave.

The Shufords have already sent supplies to some of the affected areas.

"They're sleeping in the streets, the buildings are rubble," described Patsy, “The water, flour for tortillas and baby formula. They need tarps and ropes just to have something over their heads because they’re sleeping out in the rubble.”

"They had so little and now they have nothing. For them, it's absolute despair," stated Dave, “It’s taking supplies and helping any way we can.”

The couple plans to lend a hand wherever it's needed.

You can also give to the Mexican Red Cross.

You can also give to the Mexican Red Cross.

