Man hospitalized after shooting at Madison apartment complex

Man hospitalized after shooting at Madison apartment complex

MADISON, AL (WAFF) -

One man was transported to Huntsville Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen after a shooting early Tuesday morning at the Madison Landing Apartments on Flagstone Drive.

At this time we know there is only one victim and that the Madison Police Department is investigating. 

The victim was conscious and breathing when being transported. 

