Police investigating body found in home on Halsey Avenue

Just before midnight on Monday night, police were called to a body found inside a home on Halsey Avenue in Huntsville.

The Madison County coroner arrived a short time later and removed one body from the house

Police on the scene would not provide additional details.

At the same time, the Madison County jail booked 27-year-old Otis Mayes on two counts of murder.

He’s being held without bond. We are working to confirm whether or not Mayes’ arrest is connected to the body found on Halsey Avenue.

