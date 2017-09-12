Boaz man charged with two counts of capital murder following Huntsville shootings

Huntsville police have charged a Boaz man with two counts of capital murder following two overnight shootings.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1000 block of Windham Street around 9 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived they found a 77-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital where she died a short time later.

While still investigating the shooting scene, officers responded to a call of a one-car accident on Greene Street where the driver was reported as being armed and running from the scene.

A short time later an officer located the driver, 27-year-old Otis Mayes on Church Street. He was taken into custody and a handgun was found in his possession.

Officers investigating the accident went to a home in the 1400 block of Halsey Avenue to try and locate the owner of the vehicle. That is where they discovered a 59-year-old female dead from a gunshot wound.

After a follow-up investigation, police determined that Mayes, who had been staying with a family member on Windham Street, went to the 77-year-old victim’s house who he knew, and once inside the home he shot her before taking prescription medication and leaving the house.

Mayes then went to the home on Halsey Avenue, knocked on the door and when the victim, who he did not know, opened the door he shot her and stole her vehicle. A short time later he crashed the vehicle and fled on foot and was taken into custody near the Huntsville Utilities building on Church Street.

The case is still under investigation, but investigators say Mayes committed the crimes by himself. They are not releasing the victim’s names until next of kin has been notified, and no other details are being released at this time.

Mayes was booked into the Madison County Jail.

