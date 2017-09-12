Boaz man charged with two counts of capital murder following Huntsville shootings

Due to the threat of heavy rain and wind from the remnants of Hurricane Irma, many schools in the Tennessee Valley are closed or dismissing early. This list will be updated as more closings come in.More >>
Irma weakened to a tropical depression Monday night with maximum winds of under 35 mph and falling.More >>
A Russellville family is finally back home after experiencing the worst of Hurricane Irma.More >>
A former employee with the Madison County Sheriff's Office has filed suit against several members of the sheriff's office and other county officials.More >>
Before you head out to the airport, be sure to check the status of your flight.More >>
Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.More >>
After searching for a short time, hotel employees discovered the body of a young woman in the freezer in the kitchen.More >>
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.More >>
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
Video shot by a Georgia man has gone viral after his dash camera captured video of a driver crashing into a tree that fell directly in front of her.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
The school district is working to investigate the questionnaire and its role in the classroom.More >>
The father was shot during an attempted carjacking after refusing to give the suspects his wallet and car keys, police say.More >>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.More >>
