Boaz man charged in 2 Huntsville murders

Huntsville police have charged a Boaz man with two counts of capital murder following two overnight shootings.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1000 block of Windham St. around 9 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived they found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital where she died a short time later.

The victim has been identified as 77-year-old Mary Blevins.

While still investigating the shooting scene, officers responded to a call of a one-car accident on Greene Street. where the driver was reported as being armed and running from the scene.

A short time later an officer located the driver, 27-year-old Otis Mayes on Church Street. He was taken into custody and a handgun was found in his possession.

Officers investigating the accident went to a home in the 1400 block of Halsey Ave. to try and locate the owner of the vehicle. At the scene, they discovered a second female dead from a gunshot wound.

The second victim has been identified as 59-year-old Nancy Louise Young.

After a follow-up investigation, police determined that Mayes, who had been staying with a family member on Windham St., went to the home of Blevins, who he knew, and once inside the home he shot her before taking prescription medication and leaving the house.

Police said Mayes then went to the home on Halsey Avenue, knocked on the door and when the victim, who he did not know, opened the door he shot her and stole her vehicle. A short time later he crashed the vehicle and fled on foot. He was taken into custody near the Huntsville Utilities building on Church Street.

The case is still under investigation, but investigators say Mayes committed the crimes alone.

Mayes was booked into the Madison County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

