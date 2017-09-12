Athens Council accepts grant for fluoridation

A grant will provide money to replace Athens Water Department’s aging fluoridation equipment.

The Athens City Council tonight authorized Mayor Ronnie Marks to accept a grant of up to $25,000 from the National Association of County and City Health Officials to pay for the project. It also authorized Frank Eskridge, the manager of water services with Athens Utilities, to proceed with the work.

