15-year-old charged with stealing truck from Honda of Decatur

A 15-year-old male was charged with first-degree theft and third-degree burglary Saturday in connection with the theft of two cars from Honda of Decatur at 735 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur police said.

Officers responded to the dealership Sept. 3 after a silver 2010 Honda Pilot and a gold 2016 Honda Accord were reported stolen, police said. Officers responded to the same dealership Saturday after two more vehicles — a white 2016 Honda Pilot and a black 2017 Honda Civic — were reported stolen, police said.

Huntsville police found the black 2017 Honda Civic after a short vehicle pursuit, police said. All the car's occupants were juveniles and were safely detained, police said.

The white 2016 Honda Pilot was also found after a short vehicle pursuit with Huntsville police, police said. The juvenile driver was safely detained, police said.

