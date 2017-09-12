Baymont offers evacuees free dinner

Evacuees taking refuge in area hotels are invited to a free home-cooked dinner tonight through Wednesday at Baymont Inn and Suites.

The hotel is located at 115 Ana Drive.

The dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. each day, said Baymont's Front Desk Manager Jason Garner.

Area churches and businesses have donated prepared food and groceries for evacuees.

Garner said Baymont officials contacted other hotels with evacuees in the area to offer meals.

