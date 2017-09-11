Oakwood University students reach family in Hurricane-affected Florida

Irma weakened to a tropical depression Monday night with maximum winds of under 35 mph and falling.More >>
Irma weakened to a tropical depression Monday night with maximum winds of under 35 mph and falling.More >>
A Russellville family is finally back home after experiencing the worst of Hurricane Irma.More >>
A Russellville family is finally back home after experiencing the worst of Hurricane Irma.More >>
Due to the threat of heavy rain and wind from the remnants of Hurricane Irma, many schools in the Tennessee Valley are closed or dismissing early. This list will be updated as more closings come in.More >>
Due to the threat of heavy rain and wind from the remnants of Hurricane Irma, many schools in the Tennessee Valley are closed or dismissing early. This list will be updated as more closings come in.More >>
A former employee with the Madison County Sheriff's Office has filed suit against several members of the sheriff's office and other county officials.More >>
A former employee with the Madison County Sheriff's Office has filed suit against several members of the sheriff's office and other county officials.More >>
Before you head out to the airport, be sure to check the status of your flight.More >>
Before you head out to the airport, be sure to check the status of your flight.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
Panola County Sheriff's Department arrested two men accused of taking an Ole Miss student.More >>
Panola County Sheriff's Department arrested two men accused of taking an Ole Miss student.More >>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.More >>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.More >>