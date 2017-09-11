Sen. Strange visits Arab

The Arab Chamber of Commerce hosted Sen. Luther Strange on Monday.

Strange talked about what he's doing in Washington and how it could affect Marshall County.

WAFF 48 News asked Strange about current campaign commercials targeting Roy Moore. He responded by talking about his own platform.

"Well, my campaign is going to be based on my conservative record of actually solving problems. I've spent more time in north Alabama than any other candidate by far and actually have worked to create jobs, serving on the Armed Services Committee and the Agriculture Committee, both committees that are critically important to this area," said Strange.

He also said he's also working with the Marshall County Commission and local mayors to bring more jobs to their area.

