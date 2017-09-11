Florida evacuees flock to Arab hotel

Due to the threat of heavy rain and wind from the remnants of Hurricane Irma, many schools in the Tennessee Valley are closed or dismissing early. This list will be updated as more closings come in.More >>
A former employee with the Madison County Sheriff's Office has filed suit against several members of the sheriff's office and other county officials.More >>
Irma has weakened to a tropical storm as it moves over Florida toward southern Georgia.More >>
Before you head out to the airport, be sure to check the status of your flight.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey held a news conference Sunday to discuss the state's preparations for Hurricane Irma.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
A criminal complaint said the baby sustained knife wounds near the right eye.More >>
The United States has called for a vote Monday on new U.N. sanctions against North Korea, though exactly what measures will be in the resolution remain a mystery.More >>
Category Four Major Hurricane Irma is nearing the Florida coast early Sunday morning, northwest at 8 MPH.More >>
After searching for a short time, hotel employees discovered the body of a young woman in the freezer in the kitchen.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
