Florida evacuees flock to Arab hotel

Hurricane Irma evacuees are flocking to a hotel in Arab. Managers of the Quality Inn say 98 percent of their rooms are occupied by residents from Florida.

WAFF 48 News spoke with Rodney and Marsha Vance about the trek they made to north Alabama after they weren't able to find shelter further south.

"We drove the car up to Dothan, Alabama for a one-night stay, but they said they were booked up the rest of the nights. They were going to be booked up for four nights in a row, so we couldn't stay there. So we came on up here and we've been here for about three days now," said Vance.

Each evacuee who checks in is also being given a $25 Walmart gift card courtesy of Union Chapel United Methodist Church.

